Persimmon (LON:PSN) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,720 ($35.78). Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

PSN has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,418 ($31.81) to GBX 2,442 ($32.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,579 ($33.93).

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,729.60 ($35.91) on Tuesday. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81). The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,605.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,205.60.

In other news, insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.31), for a total transaction of £4,598,398 ($6,048,931.86).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

