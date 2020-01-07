Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSN. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,698 ($35.49) to GBX 2,893 ($38.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,025 ($26.64) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,579 ($33.93).

Shares of Persimmon stock traded up GBX 35 ($0.46) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,724 ($35.83). 512,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a one year high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81). The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,605.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,205.60.

In other Persimmon news, insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.31), for a total transaction of £4,598,398 ($6,048,931.86).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

