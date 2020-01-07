Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Given “Sell” Rating at Liberum Capital

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PDL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) target price (down previously from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petra Diamonds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 26.57 ($0.35).

Shares of PDL stock opened at GBX 8.60 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.78. Petra Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 46.10 ($0.61). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46. The company has a market cap of $74.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.33.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

