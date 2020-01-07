Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 499.69 ($6.57).

Several research firms have issued reports on PFC. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Petrofac from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Petrofac from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Petrofac from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petrofac to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oddo Securities dropped their target price on Petrofac from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 383 ($5.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

LON PFC opened at GBX 390.31 ($5.13) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 387.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 404.49. Petrofac has a 12-month low of GBX 367.60 ($4.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

