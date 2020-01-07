Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PETS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 255 ($3.35) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 252 ($3.31).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of PETS traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 281.40 ($3.70). 168,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 223.47. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 113.30 ($1.49) and a one year high of GBX 300.60 ($3.95).

In related news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total value of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.