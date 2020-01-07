Phantasma (SOUL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $533,836.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $533,836.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Bitbns, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

