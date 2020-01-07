Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON PHAR traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 58 ($0.76). The company had a trading volume of 270,911 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.75 million and a PE ratio of 41.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.80. Pharos Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 47.37 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 62 ($0.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam and Egypt. It holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

