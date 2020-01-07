Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Raised to $114.00 at Piper Sandler

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PM. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.66. 1,554,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 173,113 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.