Pigeoncoin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $146,540.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000558 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001181 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,299,689,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

