PiplCoin Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, PiplCoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a market cap of $146,070.00 and $102.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00186054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.01416388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00026348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

