PIXEL Market Capitalization Achieves $765,642.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $765,642.00 and approximately $345,832.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,307.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.14 or 0.02926817 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00642228 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00019386 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000424 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

