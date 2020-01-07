Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE PAA opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 28.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 240,146 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 18.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $3,374,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

