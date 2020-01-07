PlatonCoin (PLTC) Price Hits $0.17

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. PlatonCoin has a market cap of $978,295.00 and approximately $83,581.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatonCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. In the last week, PlatonCoin has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00180453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.01364989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,813,982 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com.

PlatonCoin Token Trading

PlatonCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatonCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

