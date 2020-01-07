PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $410.07 million, a PE ratio of -74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.36 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony sold 881,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $123,375.28. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 116.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 224,113 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter worth $135,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter worth $63,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in PlayAGS by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter worth $370,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

