PlayGame (PXG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $700.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $206,073.00 and approximately $700.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, PlayGame has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00186054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.01416388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00026348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,153,478 tokens. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

