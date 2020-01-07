PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

PHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of PHI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.26. 18,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,063. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. PLDT has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $819.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 970.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in PLDT during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PLDT by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

