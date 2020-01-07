POA (POA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.64 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, POA has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, Binance and Bancor Network. POA has a market cap of $2.64 million and $81,724.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Coin Profile

Get POA alerts:

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.