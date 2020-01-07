Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Cut to Sell at Guggenheim

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

POR traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $55.17. 505,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,650. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.11.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

