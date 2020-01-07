POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

POSCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96. POSCO has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 906,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 128,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in POSCO by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,296,000 after purchasing an additional 91,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in POSCO by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,350,000 after acquiring an additional 114,944 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 15.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after acquiring an additional 72,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in POSCO during the third quarter worth about $8,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

