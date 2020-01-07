PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $7,095,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Insiders sold 1,026,972 shares of company stock valued at $34,615,714 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of PPL by 15.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 354,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 46,194 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PPL by 11.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 327,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 33,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,785,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,442,000 after buying an additional 372,921 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 65.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 158,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 62,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. PPL has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

