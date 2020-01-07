PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded at Guggenheim

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.18. 4,288,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.51. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPL will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $679,300.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,206.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,026,972 shares of company stock worth $34,615,714. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,119,000 after buying an additional 937,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,843,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,097,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,785,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,442,000 after purchasing an additional 372,921 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

