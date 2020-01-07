Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.22.

PDS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Precision Drilling stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. 9,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,339. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $458.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.47. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.01.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $284.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $36,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 53,250.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 39,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

