Premier Oil’s (PMO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Premier Oil (LON:PMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 144.29 ($1.90).

Get Premier Oil alerts:

LON PMO opened at GBX 118.70 ($1.56) on Tuesday. Premier Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 60.70 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.20 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $957.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.44.

In related news, insider Richard Rose purchased 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £298.98 ($393.29). Insiders purchased a total of 596 shares of company stock worth $54,876 over the last three months.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.