Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Insider Michael D. Sieger Sells 3,356 Shares

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,854,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,535. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 6.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth $2,528,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 62.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 23.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth $138,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

