Proton Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $338,413.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, BitForex, FCoin and DDEX. During the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00180453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.01364989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,253,223,750 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinTiger, BitForex, BCEX, LBank and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

