Provention Bio’s (PRVB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Svb Leerink

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Svb Leerink in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

PRVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

Provention Bio stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eleanor Ramos bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $29,320.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $76,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at $4,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 1,221.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 301,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

