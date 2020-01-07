ProxyNode (PRX) Hits Market Cap of $72,731.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $72,731.00 and $35.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 147,897,743 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

