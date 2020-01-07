PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Director Buys $14,922.60 in Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Director Bryce Blair purchased 385 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $14,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $39.57. 4,941,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after buying an additional 487,917 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 12.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,367,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,521,000 after buying an additional 268,639 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,853,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,864,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 660.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

