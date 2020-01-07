Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Monday, September 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PMMAF stock opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.24.

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

