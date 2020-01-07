Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93.

STZ has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HSBC set a $235.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.23.

STZ stock opened at $190.40 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.28 and its 200-day moving average is $194.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

