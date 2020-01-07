Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Cut by Analyst

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for KAR Auction Services in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KAR. CJS Securities downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

NYSE KAR opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,648,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,664,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,918 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,565,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,655,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark E. Hill bought 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $397,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

