Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) Announces Earnings Results

Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.77) by $1.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Q&K International Group updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of QK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.65. Q&K International Group has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

Q&K International Group Company Profile

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.