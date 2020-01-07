Quant (QNT) Market Cap Reaches $46.69 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Quant token can now be purchased for $3.87 or 0.00046558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Quant has a market capitalization of $46.69 million and $1.68 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00321934 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002750 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00013826 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

