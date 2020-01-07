Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Market Cap Reaches $1.86 Million

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded up 22% against the dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $1,118.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

QNTU is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

