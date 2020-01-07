Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Co

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

DGX stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.47. 629,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,260. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $108.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average is $103.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 754.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 646,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,844,000 after acquiring an additional 571,015 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,780,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,281,000 after acquiring an additional 448,332 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 442,179 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5,453.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 422,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10,690.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,030,000 after acquiring an additional 418,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

