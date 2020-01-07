Quilter (LON:QLT) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quilter (LON:QLT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Quilter from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174.17 ($2.29).

Get Quilter alerts:

LON:QLT opened at GBX 165.15 ($2.17) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 142.44. Quilter has a 52 week low of GBX 114.66 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 165.45 ($2.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.