Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 173 ($2.28).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QLT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 164.65 ($2.17) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 154.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 142.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Quilter has a 12-month low of GBX 114.66 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 165.45 ($2.18).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

