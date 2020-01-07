Qwertycoin Market Cap Tops $882,103.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $882,103.00 and $2,197.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

