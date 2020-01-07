QYNO (QNO) Price Tops $0.0005

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 51.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One QYNO coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last seven days, QYNO has traded 107.5% higher against the dollar. QYNO has a market cap of $489.00 and $4.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QYNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QYNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.