Rapidz (RPZX) Tops One Day Volume of $15,290.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Rapidz token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a total market cap of $72,579.00 and $15,290.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00180453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.01364989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,164,384 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

