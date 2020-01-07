RChain (RHOC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,521.00

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. RChain has a market cap of $7.44 million and $2,521.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, BitMart, Bitinka and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00186949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.22 or 0.01422700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00026346 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00121123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OOOBTC, IDEX, Bitinka, ChaoEX, BitMart, Bilaxy and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

