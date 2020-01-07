Redrow (LON:RDW) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 840 ($11.05) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 700 ($9.21). Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 728 ($9.58) to GBX 704 ($9.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Redrow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 714.60 ($9.40).

Redrow stock opened at GBX 768 ($10.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 772 ($10.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 704.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 613.94.

In related news, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total value of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53). Also, insider John F. Tutte acquired 28,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

