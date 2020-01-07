Regional REIT’s (RGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Shares of Regional REIT stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 112.50 ($1.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,818. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 114.80 ($1.51). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $486.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64.

In other Regional REIT news, insider Stephen Inglis sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £392,000 ($515,653.78).

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.