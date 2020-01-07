Relex Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Relex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. Relex has a market cap of $225,241.00 and approximately $377.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Relex has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Relex

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,805,550,597 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. Relex’s official website is www.relex.io.

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

