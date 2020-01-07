Renew (LON:RNWH) Given New GBX 460 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNWH. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 486.67 ($6.40).

Get Renew alerts:

Shares of RNWH stock opened at GBX 524.50 ($6.90) on Tuesday. Renew has a 52-week low of GBX 338 ($4.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 568 ($7.47). The stock has a market cap of $388.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 467.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 410.78.

Renew (LON:RNWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 40.40 ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) by GBX 1.30 ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renew will post 3915.0001092 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Wyndham-Quin bought 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 367 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.75 ($13,155.42).

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.