Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RTO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.99) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 448.13 ($5.89).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 441.80 ($5.81) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 447.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 440. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 327.90 ($4.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 470.70 ($6.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($6.01), for a total value of £457,000 ($601,157.59).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.