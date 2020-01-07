Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ecolab Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $187.71 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $146.20 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

In other Ecolab news, insider Catelan Leanne purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 80.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Ecolab by 166.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

