Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 7th (BME, BVIC, DMGT, EMG, EOAN, GSK, HL, ICP, JUP, JUST)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 7th:

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 940 ($12.37). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 173 ($2.28). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.00 ($12.79) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,740 ($22.89) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 79 ($1.04). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 278 ($3.66) to GBX 297 ($3.91). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,140 ($80.77). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,329 ($17.48) to GBX 1,323 ($17.40). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 185 ($2.43). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05). Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,179 ($15.51) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €16.00 ($18.60) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

