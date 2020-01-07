Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) recently:

1/7/2020 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/30/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/24/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/21/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

12/4/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/20/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLA traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $24.29. 221,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,703. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,985,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,396,000 after buying an additional 151,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,466,000 after purchasing an additional 186,304 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,091,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,007,000 after purchasing an additional 116,789 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,008,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

