Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 7th (APA, CHRW, CVTI, F, FMX, HESM, KNX, KOF, OI, PDCE)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 7th:

Apache (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

